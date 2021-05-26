MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an ally to former President Donald Trump, was thrown out of the Republican Governors Association meeting Tuesday in Tennessee.
Lindell reportedly told Politico that he flew to Nashville on Monday to attend the three-day meeting but was told that he wasn't allowed at any sanctioned events only minutes after collecting his credentials.
Lindell has attended prior RGA meetings in the past, and even one last winter where he was nudged to run for office in Minnesota.
According to the Politico report, a RGA official said that Lindell tried to join meeting members Tuesday night for a dinner at the Tennessee Governor's Mansion but was denied. When explaining the reason for the denial, the official said that the dinner was only for RGA members, adding that Lindell is not one.
Earlier Tuesday, Lindell appeared on the podcast of Steve Bannon, a former Trump campaign strategist, and promised to confront the governors of Georgia and Arizona over election fraud allegations in their states. “I hope to get [Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp] one-on-one tonight…and say, ‘Why would you do this to America?,’” Lindell said on the program.
After being blocked from the RGA meeting, Lindell told Politico that he wasn’t planning to stay in Nashville. Instead, he planned to leave on his private plane.
Lindell rose to become a national political figure during the Trump presidency. Following Trump's defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, Lindell was one of Trump's most outspoken allies who claimed that the election was stolen.
In February, Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell for defamation over his election fraud claims, seeking over $1.3 billion in damages.
