MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A soccer coach was injured by a stray bullet on Tuesday evening due to a shooting that took place near the Urban Ventures field in south Minneapolis.
According to CEO Dave Hawn, the shooting took place on the corner of 5th Avenue and 29th Street while a soccer practice was underway. The coach suffered a minor injury and no players were hurt.
Two cars stopped and exchanged gunfire. While some of the shooters ran away on foot, others drove away, Hawn said.
“Although this incident did not take place on Urban Ventures property – nor were UVA programs targeted – it is nonetheless a terrifying incident that was far too close to our students,” said Hawn.
He added that the coaching staff and Urban Ventures employees are working with trauma councilors and members of the Minneapolis Police Department to meet with players and parents.
Police are investigating the incident.
