MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One woman has made it her mission to keep the peace at George Floyd Square. Since the day after his death, Eliza Wesley has walked the area of 38th and Chicago daily. She’s focused on lending a hand when needed and making sure things are all right.

She walks the barricades surrounding George Floyd Square, sometimes traveling south to check on people. Even in the winter, Eliza Wesley didn’t miss a day. Her route starts on 37th Street.

“Been here almost 365 days right now. The day after George Floyd got killed, I been out here ever since,” Wesley said.

The steps are many and the days long, but Wesley is committed to the work.

“I walk every day,” she said. “I’m here to make sure that peoples coming here, they’re safe.”

She’s the gatekeeper for George Floyd Square.

“The role of gatekeeper is to meet somebody, greet them and show up with love,” Wesley said.

For her, the weight of the role is real.

“This is a place where a man lost his life,” she said. “We can be here today and tomorrow we are gone. Nothing is promised to nobody.”

Words she holds close a year after Floyd’s death.

“I don’t say anniversary. I say this is a one-year memorial,” Wesley said. “We’re going to cry, we’re going to have some bad moments, we’re going to have some sad moments because of the situation, how it happened. So we just need to just connect and take the time out to love one another. If we help one another and build one another up, this world would be a better place.”

Wesley says her heart’s desire is to help people, and ever since she was a little girl, she has had a heart for service.