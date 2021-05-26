CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Woodbury News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the east metro are investigating an incident early Wednesday morning that ended with two children hurt and a woman in custody.

John Altman, the police commander of Woodbury Public Safety, says officers responded around 12:46 a.m. to the 400 block of Lake View Alcove on a report that a parent was chasing a child. Further 911 calls reported screaming in the area.

At the scene, officers found the initial 911 caller and a child believed to be around 6 years old. They also found another child, believed to be younger than 6, lying in the street unresponsive.

Both of the children were brought to a hospital for treatment. The younger child is likely in critical condition, Altman said. The older child suffered “moderate” injuries.

Authorities also encountered a woman who is believed to be the suspect. She was taken into custody. No other suspects are being sought.

Investigators are speaking to witnesses and trying to determine exactly what happened. Altman says police are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to see if anything happened inside a home.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.