MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Woodbury mother is expected to be charged Thursday after first responders took two of her children to the hospital early Wednesday following reports she was chasing them through the neighborhood.
Neighbors said they saw a little boy screaming as his mother chased him down the street just before 1 a.m. on the 400 block of Lake View Alcove. Responding police officers found the boy with a neighbor and discovered a young girl lying unresponsive in the street.
Both of the children were rushed to a nearby hospital. The girl was listed in critical condition.
Police arrested the mother. She was booked into the Washington County Jail pending formal charges.
