By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child inside a portable bathroom at a city park Wednesday evening.

Family members told police that the child went missing during a party at Willowstone Park, and was later seen leaving the bathroom at about 9 p.m., followed by a man in his early 20s.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin mustache and hair that’s short on the sides and puffy on the top. He was wearing a black T-shirt.

Police will give more details to the media later Thursday evening. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 763-498-8222.