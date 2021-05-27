MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Criminal charges have been filed against a driver accused of striking and killing a woman doing yard work in front of her Mounds View home.
Donald Harris, 62, of Coon Rapids, appeared in Ramsey County District Court Thursday on charges of criminal homicide in Tuesday’s hit-and-run death of 82-year-old Mary Preciado.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Harris. According to police, a woman said she saw an SUV speed past her in the parking lane, hit the woman and then flee the scene. The charges say that Harris never slowed down, not even after striking Preciado.
Moments later, other drivers said they saw a damaged SUV swerving and traveling on the wrong side of the road before it crashed into a street sign and came to rest in a ditch.
Harris’s bail was set at $100,000 without conditions or $25,000 with conditions. He is due back in court for an omnibus hearing June 23.
