MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — If you haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, you might have another reason to sign up. Minnesota is set to join the list of states offering incentives to get people vaccinated.

The state is offering incentives to the 100,000 Minnesotans who get vaccinated between Memorial Day Weekend and the end of June. They’re calling it the “Your Shot to Summer” campaign.

The state wants 70% of Minnesotans over 16 vaccinated by that time. Health officials have said the 70% threshold indicates the state has reached “herd immunity,” a milestone in protecting the greater community against the virus.

The incentives are state park passes, fishing licenses, and tickets to fairs and amusement parks.

Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement is at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ahead of the announcement, state Republicans criticized the proposed incentive program for using taxpayer money for giveaways, adding that the governor should instead be working to incentivize people to return to work.

“With Minnesota’s small businesses struggling to find employees and rebuild, Walz should be encouraging Minnesotans to rejoin the workforce to increase their own individual opportunity and economic opportunities,” said Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Last week, Walz announced that the Minnesota sports teams, including the Wild, Lynx, Twins, and United will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those who attend games.

Other states are using lotteries as an incentive to get more people vaccinated, including Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, New York state and Oregon. More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize in Ohio and more than 104,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship.

In the meantime, CVS is the latest business to also announce a sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations. The pharmacy chain says they’re offering an opportunity to win one of more than a thousand prizes in weekly drawings over a six-week period.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)