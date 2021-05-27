MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Decorated gymnast Simone Biles will be coming to Minneapolis later this year as part of a show featuring all-star gymnastic talent.
The show, described as a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular,” will come to Target Center on Oct. 13.
It will feature female gymnastic champions and spread “messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.”
Biles will be joined by 2016 Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, NCAA National Champions Katelyn Ohashi and Peng-Peng Lee, as well as Tokyo World Cup champion Morgan Hurd, Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Olympics Danusia Francis and U.S. National Team member Jordan Chiles. Additional gymnasts will be announced in the coming months.
Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, is slated to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 11.
