MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves’ second biggest investor behind Glen Taylor — a real estate mogul named Meyer Orbach — reportedly filed a legal complaint Wednesday that the sale of the team to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore violates the franchises partnership agreement.
He wants to be bought out at the time of the sale. WCCO’s Mike Max has been told Taylor will remain a major investor for two years, which is when minority investors could be bought out.
Max has also been told Taylor wants to stay on so employees have a better chance to keep jobs, and it’s advantageous to the sale so the new owners don’t have to come up with as much cash.
Here is the relevant portion of the lawsuit filed against Glen Taylor, alleging the agreement between Taylor, Alex Rodriguez, and Marc Lore does not have any requirement to keep the Timberwolves in Minnesota, despite what Taylor has said. pic.twitter.com/zJw3ko0X09
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 27, 2021
On Thursday morning, Taylor issued a statement about the reports:
“I am aware of the story … and the litigation that has been filed. As a policy, we do not comment on pending legal matters. I stand by my prior statements and commitment to keeping the Timberwolves and Lynx in Minnesota.”
Taylor told WCCO Radio the team will not move. It is not yet known whether that provision is part of the sale, which also includes the Minnesota Lynx.
