Child Sexually Assaulted Inside Brooklyn Park Portable Bathroom; Suspect At Large, Police Say
Brooklyn Park police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child inside a portable bathroom at a city park Wednesday evening.
Anne Iehl, Former Owner Of Emaciated Dog Found In Wis., Guilty Of Mistreatment
A Menomonie woman was found guilty Thursday of what officials at a Wisconsin animal shelter described as the “worst case” of abuse they had ever seen.
As Frigid Weather Lingers Into The End Of May, Tips To Keep Your Plants Safe
Aside from being an annoying way to kick off summer, this chilly weather also puts at risk those outdoor plants or flowers you may have just put in the ground.
As June Approaches, Parts Of Minnesota Are Under Frost Alert
WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that parts of Minnesota could see below-freezing temperatures overnight going into Friday.
NOAA Outlook: Hotter-Than-Average Summer On The Way For Parts Of Minnesota
Looking ahead further into the summer months, temperatures are likely above average for the state in July, August, and September.
12-Pound Ice Chunk Crashes Into Home In Western Wisconsin
A 12-pound chunk of ice crashed through the bedroom ceiling of a home in western Wisconsin, CBS3 Duluth reports.
Weather Timeline: Severe Thunderstorms In Western Wis., Possible In Southern Minn.
After a stretch of hot and muggy days, the dew point will drop on Tuesday afternoon, bringing in more comfortable and dry air.
Vegas To Host A Game 7 For 1st Time Against Wild
The winner of the first-round series will advance to face the Colorado Avalanche, who tied the Golden Knights for the best regular-season record.
Timberwolves Investor Files Complaint Alleging Glen Taylor Violated Partnership Agreement In Sale
The Timberwolves' second biggest investor behind Glen Taylor filed a legal complaint Wednesday that the sale of the team to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore violates the franchises partnership agreement.
Wild Force Game 7 With 3-0 Win Over Golden Knights
Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night.
Anthony Barr's Return Signals Key Upgrade For Vikings Defense
One of the enhancements for 2021 is a player who never left: four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Anthony Barr.
'Whoever Is Watching This, They're Going To Get A Thrill': Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Ernie Francis Jr. Discuss Superstar Racing Experience
The Superstar Racing Experience inaugural season begins on June 12 at Stafford Speedway.
'Rugrats' Voice Actors E.G. Daily And Cheryl Chase Call New Animation Style 'Brilliant': 'Every Time They Would Show Us We Would Just Gasp''
In the words of Chuckie Finster, "Looks like a giant step to me" as the 90's classic Rugrats returns with all-new episodes and a slick modern animation style on Paramount+.
WATCH: Caroline D'Amore Discusses 'Surreal' MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Experience & Pizza Girl Business
The Los Angeles native discusses what it was like to join the cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" and her new line of sauce.
SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18
The SEC on CBS kicks off on September 18 with an SEC Championship game rematch between the Crimson Tide and Gators.
Mayweather Vs. Paul: Showtime Sports Announces Broadcast Team For June 6 Event
The network announced its plans for the broadcast of the pay-per-view exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul.
The 74th Annual 'Tony Awards' And 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' Come To CBS September 26th
CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate Broadway’s highly anticipated return to live theatre with a multiplatform event The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! Sunday, September 26th (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) broadcasting on CBS and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+ or the CBS app.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Why Do We Get So Many Car Warranty Robocalls? How Can You Stop Them?
Voice-over internet technology now makes it so easy for scammers to make thousands of calls per minute.
What Are Our Biggest Sunscreen Mistakes?
All too often, doctors see patients not use sun protection as effectively as they can.
What Do Men And Women Need To Get Checked During A Routine Physical?
An important health screening typically reserved for age 50 is getting younger. Doctors are now recommending you should check for colon cancer at 45 years old.
Summer Vaccine Rewards For Minnesotans
May 27, 2021 at 5:14 pm
Click here for more information
.