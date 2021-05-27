MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul tradition won’t happen for the second year in a row.
Grand Old Day was called off last summer because of COVID-19. The pandemic also played a role in canceling this year’s event, as did some reported organizational issues.
The unofficial kickoff to summer usually happens the first Sunday in June. The city of St. Paul is optimistic the celebration will return in 2022.
