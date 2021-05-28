MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grieving Minneapolis community is asking for information that will lead to the gunmen who killed two children and seriously injured another.

KG Wilson is back on his bullhorn and passing out flyers, looking for justice and closure for his family and the others impacted by gun violence in the community.

Wilson’s 6-year-old granddaughter, Aniya Allen, was the last of the three children shot in the head and the first to die.

Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith took her last breath Thursday night.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot 29 days ago, and is still fighting to recover.

Wilson is determined to find out who did this, and who continues to hold the community hostage with senseless violence.

“Get these people off the street, because as long as they stay on the street, the community is in danger, your family is in danger,” Wilson said.

Rev. Jerry McAfee of New Salem Baptist Church is leading ministers on both sides of the river in an effort to stop the gunplay.

“You can see the depth of pain in the eyes of the people, and then you perhaps can contour your ministry to deal with that pain,” McAfee said.

“21 Days of Peace” officially kicks off Friday night. Church and community members are combining efforts to patrol high-crime areas to be a presence, as well as to offer resources for those in need.

“We would like to provide an avenue for you to move from pain to purpose,” McAfee said.

The grief of the community can be seen in all the postings on social media. People are crying out for justice and grieving the senseless loss of life.

“Firing indiscriminate bullets with no purpose and causing a lot of hurt, we need you to stop,” McAfee said.

Standing against the gunplay is what Wilson has done for 18 years — but this time it’s personal.

“I’m not just out here for us, I’m out here for you also, because it could be yours,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t mine a week ago. Now it’s mine.”

“21 Days of Peace” will begin with a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. Friday near Lyndale and West Broadway avenues.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in each of the three cases.