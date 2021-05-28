DAY OF GIVING:Support the Minneapolis nonprofit Urban Ventures in its work to rebuild Lake Street.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Explore Minnesota, Ice Cream

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just in time for the holiday weekend, Explore Minnesota created a list of must-visit ice cream shops.

The list includes 43 delicious spots across the state — from Muskie Waters Company in Nevis to Mom and Pop’s in Mankato.

Find flavors like cayenne candied at Honey and Mackie’s in Plymouth or basil vanilla at Sebastian Joes in Minneapolis.

To check out the link, click here.