MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions are gone just in time for the holiday weekend. Sports arenas, concert halls, restaurants and bars can now operate at full capacity.
If the Wild win their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, they’ll play at home at the Xcel Energy Center next week.
The Xcel Energy Center is tight-lipped about what the next week could look like, but said ticket information will be released quickly if the team advances to round two of the finals.
Gov. Tim Walz says he stands by his timeline for lifting the restrictions and that there’s nothing to indicate a rise in infections.
“We’ve seen 50% drop off in cases in the last 10 days, that by the end of May and the movement outdoors again would make that big difference,” Walz said. “I feel very confident. I was just thinking about this: the Wild win that game Friday night and we’re back to a full house here in the next round.”
Target Field says they will go to 100% capacity on July 5 for the Twins’ final 40 home games this year.
The first concert at First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis will be 4th of July Weekend.
