MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A partial building collapse at a south Minneapolis coffee shop on Thursday left one customer injured.
Sisters’ Sludge Coffee Cafe and Wine Bar posted on Facebook that part of the outside of the brick building collapsed, causing the coffee shop’s awning to come crashing down.
According to the shop’s owners, the injured customer suffered cuts and bruises. No employees were hurt.
The coffee shop, located at the intersection of 23rd Avenue South and East 38th Street, will be closed Friday for repairs.
