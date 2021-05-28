DAY OF GIVING:Support the Minneapolis nonprofit Urban Ventures in its work to rebuild Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Red Lake man has been arrested and made an appearance in federal court on charges of aggravated sexual abuse.

According to documents, 37-year-old Descart Austin Begay Jr. forced another individual to engage in a sex act last July.

He was arrested earlier in the week and also faces charges of sexual abuse.

Begay was taken into custody after an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.