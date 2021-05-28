MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of tenants were displaced following a fire at a Minneapolis apartment building Thursday evening.
The fire happened along the 1800 block of Lasalle Avenue at a four-story apartment building with about 30 individual units.
Crews said they arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the trash chutes.
The fire in the basement was extinguished and crews said that there was minimal fire extension to the upper floors.
Nonetheless, all tenants have been displaced due to the smoke and water damage, as well as electrical issues.
The building management company is working on temporary housing.
Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.
More On WCCO.com:
- Explore Minnesota Releases List Of 43 Must-Visit Ice Cream Shops
- Sadiyo Ibrahim Mohamed Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault, After Allegedly Chasing Children Through Neighborhood
- 12-Pound Ice Chunk Crashes Into Home In Western Wisconsin
- Southwest Airlines Attendant Loses 2 Teeth, Left Bloodied In Mid-Flight Attack By Passenger: ‘She Just Knocked Her Out’