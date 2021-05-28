DAY OF GIVING:Support the Minneapolis nonprofit Urban Ventures in its work to rebuild Lake Street.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of tenants were displaced following a fire at a Minneapolis apartment building Thursday evening.

The fire happened along the 1800 block of Lasalle Avenue at a four-story apartment building with about 30 individual units.

Crews said they arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the trash chutes.

The fire in the basement was extinguished and crews said that there was minimal fire extension to the upper floors.

Nonetheless, all tenants have been displaced due to the smoke and water damage, as well as electrical issues.

The building management company is working on temporary housing.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.