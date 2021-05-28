DAY OF GIVING:Support the Minneapolis nonprofit Urban Ventures in its work to rebuild Lake Street.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A section of westbound Interstate 94 was closed Friday morning in northwestern Minnesota after a semi truck crashed and rolled on the roadway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened near Rothsay, which is about 20 miles northwest of Fergus Falls. The crash left the semi upside-down, blocking both westbound lanes. Fragments of the destroyed trailer were scattered along the interstate.

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

Investigators say the semi’s driver was not hurt in the crash.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 38 until the semi can be removed from the interstate.