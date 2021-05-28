MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the forecast for Memorial Day weekend doesn’t look too balmy, beaches and pools in Minneapolis will be open.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said that this weekend and next weekend Webber Natural Swimming Pool, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach will be open with lifeguard service from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Also opening this weekend will be dozens of wading pools across the city. Wading pools do not have lifeguards.
More beaches, pools and the city’s two waterparks will open June 12, the beginning of the regular beach and pool season. Officials say that lifeguard services and hours may change through the summer.
The city’s pool and beach season ends in early September.
