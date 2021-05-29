MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Baltimore man was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car in Bloomington.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 4 a.m., he pulled his Ford Focus over to the right lane of Highway 169 north of Anderson Lakes Parkway. The man then got out of his car and was hit by a Toyota Rav4.
An 18-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus was not injured. The driver of the Rav4 was also not injured.
