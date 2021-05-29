MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As Minnesotans look to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, health officials reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths out of roughly 19,500 tests.
New Minnesota Department of Health data showed that 64.3% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received their first vaccine dose, while roughly 58% have completed the series. Over 73,000 kids between 12 and 15 have received their first vaccine dose, while over 89% of those 65 and older have had at least one shot.
Gov. Tim Walz this week announced a set of incentives for Minnesotans to get vaccinated, with the goal of reaching a 70% vaccination rate by July 1. Those who have yet to be vaccinated can choose between a $25 Visa gift card, fishing license, or state park pass, among other prizes. Minnesotans who have already been vaccinated can get a free or discounted beer at one of 16 participating breweries across the state.
There have been 601,105 COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota since the pandemic began 14 months ago. Since then, 7,418 people have died, 60% of which were in long-term care facilities.
More than 32,000 Minnesotans have required hospitalization due to virus symptoms and 6,503 of those cases required intensive care.
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.2 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.
