MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Burnsville responded to a “potential drowning” Saturday evening.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported a man jumped from a boat on Crystal Lake to help someone else. The man did not resurface.
The sheriff’s office responded around 5:45 p.m., and a dive team was later brought in to search for the man.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more.
