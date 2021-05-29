CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Burnsville News, Crystal Lake, Dakota County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Burnsville responded to a “potential drowning” Saturday evening.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported a man jumped from a boat on Crystal Lake to help someone else. The man did not resurface.

The sheriff’s office responded around 5:45 p.m., and a dive team was later brought in to search for the man.

