MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a large police presence at what appeared to be the scene of a crash in Elk River Saturday afternoon.
WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports the apparent crash occurred near Proctor Avenue and Highway 10.
Crash site with huge police presence in Elk River near Proctor Ave. and HWY 10. Awaiting info to confirm what happened, but this all could be connected to a situation that started in Minneapolis. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/s8xqRF8TSk
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 29, 2021
A neighbor told Wagner he heard officers trying to negotiate with the driver over a megaphone, telling him to give up and toss his gun out of his window.
Talked with a neighbor a few houses over. He described hearing officers trying to negotiate with the driver over a megaphone, telling him to give up and toss his gun out of his window. Neighbor says officers told them hide in basement in case shots go off.@WCCO https://t.co/a3MbLfjoPk
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 29, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more.
More On WCCO.com:
- Mpls. City Council Passes 14-Day Eviction Notice Ordinance
- Lawsuit Alleges Daunte Wright Shot Teen In Head In 2019, Causing 'Serious, Disabling And Permanent Injuries'
- Explore Minnesota Releases List Of 43 Must-Visit Ice Cream Shops
- Partial Building Collapse At South Minneapolis Coffee Shop Leaves 1 Customer Hurt