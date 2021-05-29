MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash near Biwabik, Minnesota on Friday night.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Vermillion Trail, south of East Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m.
They found the man unresponsive and severely injured; he was taken to a Duluth hospital by Link Life air medical with life threatening injuries.
Though the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe he was traveling down Vermillion Trail when he left the road on the right side at a curve. He then overcorrected, lost control of the car, and crossed into the north bound lane and went over a ditch on the east side of the road.
The Sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were a major factor in the crash.
