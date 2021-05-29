DAY OF GIVING:Support the Minneapolis nonprofit Urban Ventures in its work to rebuild Lake Street.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Rollover Crash, St. Louis County Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash near Biwabik, Minnesota on Friday night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Vermillion Trail, south of East Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m.

They found the man unresponsive and severely injured; he was taken to a Duluth hospital by Link Life air medical with life threatening injuries.

Though the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe he was traveling down Vermillion Trail when he left the road on the right side at a curve. He then overcorrected, lost control of the car, and crossed into the north bound lane and went over a ditch on the east side of the road.

The Sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were a major factor in the crash.