MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This past week has been both hot and cold, but temperatures will warm up throughout the weekend for a Memorial Day in the 70s. However, there is still a chance for some scattered showers throughout Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.
Saturday is starting out with sunshine all across the state, through some clouds will filter in through the west in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 68 degrees in the Twin Cities. Most of the state will be in the mid-60s with the exception of Grand Marais, which will see highs in the 50s.
On Saturday evening, some scattered showers will move through western Minnesota in the Red River Valley, with a chance of developing into a thunderstorm.
A resurgence of rain will come through Sunday, with the possibility of hail up near Leech Lake and the north shore. There will also be a chance for storms in the Twin Cities in the evening.
Sunday will also be a little bit cooler, with a high of 63 in the metro area. Northwestern Minnesota however, will see temperatures in the 70s.
On Memorial Day, the morning will be dry, but the afternoon could bring some thunderstorms. But overall the state will stay dry with high temperatures in the mid-70s throughout most of Minnesota.
Towards the end of the the work week, however, temperatures are looking to be well above average and reach 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
