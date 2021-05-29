MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pedestrian was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of West Broadway shortly before 10:30 p.m. to find a man, who was believed to be in his 20s, lying in the road. Further down the street there was a heavily damaged car, which had been abandoned.
The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the man entered the westbound lanes of West Broadway when he was struck by a Ford Taurus that was going above the speed limit.
The driver and passengers of the Taurus fled on foot after the crash.
Police say no arrests have been made.
