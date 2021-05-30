MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were arrested in St. Paul Saturday night after allegedly leading police on a chase that began in Minneapolis.
The pursuit began sometime before 11:40 p.m. The St. Paul Police Department was told the vehicle was “involved in a homicide.” The Minneapolis Police Department later said that “ended up not being the case,” but the pursued vehicle matched the description of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide.
The vehicle stopped near Central Avenue and Milton Street in St. Paul, and four people ran. St. Paul police initially said all four people were arrested, but the Minneapolis Police Department later said three were taken into custody.
Three firearms were recovered, police said.
