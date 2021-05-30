MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 21-year-old Baltimore man was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car in Bloomington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Mapach Ochalla Odolla, pulled his Ford Focus over to the right lane of Highway 169 north of Anderson Lakes Parkway at about 4 a.m., and then got out of his car. Soon after, he was was hit and killed by a Toyota Rav4.
Odolla’s 18-year-old passenger was not injured, nor was the driver of the Rav4. The state patrol is investigating.
