MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man died at a hospital Saturday night after a shooting on the city’s north side.

Police said officers responded to the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North just after 9 p.m. on a reported shooting. They found no victim at the scene, but were informed a man arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital, and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Police said there is no indication of what led to the shooting.

Elsewhere in Minneapolis, six other people were shot in separate incidents overnight.

On the 3500 block of Clinton Avenue South around 10:50 p.m., someone inside a vehicle was shot and taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No one is in custody.

Inside an apartment on the 1400 block of Portland about 20 minutes after midnight, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition at Hennepin Healthcare. Police said a “known suspect” shot the man during a confrontation. The suspect left before police arrived.

Around 1:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road, police found a woman inside a residence with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No one has been arrested.

Just after 3 a.m., police responded to a fight in the lobby of a business on the 600 block of Second Avenue South. A woman was shot, but is expected to survive after being treated at Hennepin Healthcare.

Minutes after that incident, officers found a man with a serious but not life threatening gunshot wound on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Investigation revealed he was shot near the Interstate 94 overpass. No one is in custody in connection with this shooting.

Around 5:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of 17th Avenue South and found a man with non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim and suspect likely knew each other.