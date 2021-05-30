MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities could experience some spotty showers and thunder Sunday, but seasonable temperatures should return for Memorial Day.
WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said scattered shower activity will move through the metro and be out of the area around 1 p.m., but another round of storms could clip the Twin Cities Sunday evening.
Southern Minnesota will deal with steady rain throughout the day, and the northwestern part of the state should see the warmest temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s. The Twin Cities should get up to 66 degrees.
The Memorial Day forecast looks pleasant, with a high of 74 in the Twin Cities. Augustyniak said it should stay mostly dry Monday and throughout the week.
A warming trend will begin by the end of the week. By next Saturday, temperatures could hit the mid-90s, which would be record-setting.
