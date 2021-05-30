MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pedestrian was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis.
Police arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. to find a man lying in the road. Further down the street there was a heavily-damaged car, which had been abandoned.
The man, later identified as 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten, was taken to North Memorial Health hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the man entered the westbound lanes of West Broadway Avenue when he was struck by a Ford Taurus that was going above the speed limit. The driver and passengers of the Taurus fled on foot after the crash.
On Sunday, police announced the arrest of a 20-year-old St. Paul woman in connection to Dodge-Fjelbroten’s death. She is in the Hennepin County jail, awaiting criminal charges.
