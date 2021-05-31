MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Day traditions to honor Minnesotans who died serving their country resumed again at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Gov. Tim Walz attended a Monday morning ceremony at the Minneapolis landmark. While the ceremony was not open to the public, it will be streamed online later Monday.READ MORE: Dive Team Called To Minneapolis' Loring Park After Man Seen Struggling In Pond
Unlike last year, volunteers were allowed to place flags near the headstones of those buried at Fort Snelling. A thousand volunteers helped place the flags, each placing roughly 10 times more flags than in a normal year, when there are about 6,7000 volunteers.READ MORE: Minnesotans Flocking To Alaska For Summer Vacations
“It can take anywhere from 5 hours to 12 hours,” said Joanne Malmstedt, the founder of Flags for Fort Snelling. “We do have amazing volunteers. Our volunteers are diehard, and they’ll do anything they can to make sure the flags get out.”MORE NEWS: 'Peace Walk' Held In North Minneapolis To Support Families Of 3 Kids Hit By Stray Bullets
Fort Snelling National Cemetery is open Monday for those who wish to pay tribute to those buried there.
More On WCCO.com: