MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hy-Vee announced Monday it will begin offering $10 gift cards to those who complete their COVID-19 vaccination at the grocery chain’s pharmacies or pop-up clinics.
Anyone who completes their vaccine series between June 1 and Nov. 11 will receive a gift card, Hy-Vee said. Anyone receiving a two-dose vaccine will get the gift card after their second dose, while those receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive it after their single shot.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show nearly 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Almost 2.6 million Minnesotans — about 59% of the eligible population — are fully inoculated.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a set of incentives for Minnesotans to get vaccinated, with the goal of reaching a 70% vaccination rate by July 1. Those who have yet to be vaccinated can choose between a $25 Visa gift card, fishing license, or state park pass, among other prizes. Minnesotans who have already been vaccinated can get a free or discounted beer at one of 16 participating breweries across the state.