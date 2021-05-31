CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A little Minnesota girl’s mischievous birthday cake idea went viral over the weekend with the help of a north Minneapolis bakery.

The Thirsty Whale Bakery, which specializes in custom cakes, created a unique “Lion King” cake for 3-year-old Leona. However, the cake didn’t depict the typical Pride Rock scene.

Instead, the girl told her mom to request a recreation of a heartbreaking moment in the 1994 Disney classic: the death of Mufasa.

Why? According to her uncle, Casey Feigh, who posted about the cake on Twitter, her reason was simple: “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.”

Images of the cake show a young Simba, the movie’s main character, looking sadly down from the top of the sand-colored cake at the fondant-sculpted body of Mufasa, his father.

Written next to the dead patriarch, in red, the cake exclaims: “Leona is 3!”

Since Feigh’s tweet was posted on Saturday, it’s been retweeted more than 100,000 times and “liked” more than 700,000 times.

“How diabolically adorable,” wrote one Twitter user, @AllRounderAce.

Feigh, an actor and director in Los Angeles, gave a special shoutout to the Thirsty Whale for making Leona’s wily dream come true.