MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A little Minnesota girl’s mischievous birthday cake idea went viral over the weekend with the help of a north Minneapolis bakery.
The Thirsty Whale Bakery, which specializes in custom cakes, created a unique “Lion King” cake for 3-year-old Leona. However, the cake didn’t depict the typical Pride Rock scene.
Instead, the girl told her mom to request a recreation of a heartbreaking moment in the 1994 Disney classic: the death of Mufasa.
Why? According to her uncle, Casey Feigh, who posted about the cake on Twitter, her reason was simple: “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.”
My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0
— Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021
Images of the cake show a young Simba, the movie’s main character, looking sadly down from the top of the sand-colored cake at the fondant-sculpted body of Mufasa, his father.
Written next to the dead patriarch, in red, the cake exclaims: “Leona is 3!”
Since Feigh’s tweet was posted on Saturday, it’s been retweeted more than 100,000 times and “liked” more than 700,000 times.
“How diabolically adorable,” wrote one Twitter user, @AllRounderAce.
Feigh, an actor and director in Los Angeles, gave a special shoutout to the Thirsty Whale for making Leona’s wily dream come true.