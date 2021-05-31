MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dive team found the body of a man who was seen struggling Sunday evening in the pond in Minneapolis’ Loring Park.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol says crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report about a man seen swimming about 100 yards from the shoreline when he started to go under. The dive team was called out less than an hour later.
Crews located the man’s body in the pond using sonar. A diver later saw the body around 11:30 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer will release the man’s name.