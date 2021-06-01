MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four wolves escaped from a wildlife center northeast of the Twin Cities last week, and half are now believed to be dead.
Officials with the Wildlife Science Center, near Stacy in northeastern Anoka County, say workers took away the sole newborn pup from the alpha female of the pack, named Iris. The move triggered four members of the pack to dig their ways out of the center’s enclosement last Thursday morning.
One of the wolves was hit by a car, and later euthanized at the center. There is also an unconfirmed report that another wolf was fatally shot.
Officials say the wolves do not know how to hunt or fend for themselves in the wild. They are not believed to be dangerous to humans, but they may target small pets.
Anyone who spots a wolf in the area is urged to stay away from it, and instead take a picture, write down the time and area it was seen, and call the center at 651-464-3993.
The Wildlife Science Center had an agreement with the International Wolf Center in Ely to take one of Iris’s pups as an animal ambassador, according to officials, since litters typically include several pups. Iris’s single-pup litter is considered unusual.
The center originally opened on land in Forest Lake in 1991, but it was served an eviction notice by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in 2016 due to safety concerns. The notice spurred the center to move earlier than expected to its current location in 2017.
