MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis woman faces charges for allegedly lighting a fire in a squad car while being taken to jail.
Jalonda McClennon, 52, is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree criminal damage to property and obstructing legal process, Anoka County court documents show.
A criminal complaint states law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic assault at a hotel on Central Avenue in Fridley on April 14. McClennon was one of two individuals involved. The other was arrested on a warrant.
McClennon was told she needed to vacate her hotel room, the complaint states, but refused to leave. An officer arrested and handcuffed her. According to the complaint, McClennon tried to resist being put in the squad car.
When the squad car arrived at the Anoka County Jail, the officer driving said he noticed a “burning smell,” and McClennon started “yelling for help” from the backseat.”
The complaint alleges McClennon lit a glove on fire in the backseat. It does not note how she started the fire.
McClennon was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The complaint states the fire caused more than $1,200 in damage to the squad car.
