MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there have been multiple reports of bear sightings in a Chaska neighborhood.
They have occurred near Engler Boulevard and Highway 212 in the Points West Neighborhood.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking area residents to remove bird feeders from their yards, secure outdoor garbage and recycling containers, watch pets closely and make sure pet food isn’t left outside.
READ MORE: VIDEO — Teenage Girl Fights Off Large Mother Bear In Yard To Rescue Dogs
Residents shouldn’t approach bears in their yards, and are instead asked to observe the possible reason the animal is there, like the presence of food.
If a bear approaches a home, or puts its paws on doors and windows, residents are urged to shout, slam doors and bang pots and pans to try to scare it off.
More On WCCO.com: