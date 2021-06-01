MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car fire burned bright overnight on Interstate 35W just north of Roseville.
MnDOT traffic cameras captured the blaze near the County Road 88 exit. While it’s unclear what started the fire, there was a crash scene nearby involving several vehicles.
Traffic cameras showed some of the cars in the crash sustained serious damage. People could also be seen standing along the highway near the scene of the crash.
Emergency crews responded to sort through the crash and put out the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.