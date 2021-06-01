MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more things return to normal in Minnesota, Tuesday’s updated figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed infection and hospitalization trends continuing to fall, predominately across the board.
As of Tuesday morning, the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health showed that about 65% of Minnesotans 16 or older had received at least one dose, and 90% of those 65 or older had received at least one dose. In total, the state has administered 5,298,997 doses of vaccine, and has also reached about 2.6 million residents having completed their vaccine series.
On Tuesday, the state health department reported 134 newly confirmed positive cases and one new death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, from about 9,600 newly completed tests. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 601,517 positive cases and 7,427 deaths.
Additionally, the health department reports that the rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9%, well below the threshold for increased caution. There are also a reported 11.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which is as low as that figure has been since mid-September.
Hospitalization figures are also continuing to track down significantly. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 79 Minnesotans in ICU. There are an additional 170 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state.
The figures show an average of 6.7 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Anything above eight hospitalizations per 100,000 is considered high risk, but that figure has still been on a downward trend over the last nearly two months.
Community spread remains about as high as has been reported since the start of the pandemic, with 43.8% of cases reported with no known source of exposure.
According to MDH, since the pandemic began, more than 4.26 million Minnesotans have been tested.
