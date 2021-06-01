MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old inside a portable bathroom at a city park last week.
Jonah Canny faces one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.
A criminal complaint states the assault was reported May 26. Family members of the 6-year-old told police the boy went missing when they were leaving Willowstone Park around 9 p.m.
They found him in the portable bathroom with a man, who told the boy’s uncle the 6-year-old was “stuck” in the bathroom and he was trying to help, according to the complaint.
At home that night, the boy told his family he was sexually assaulted.
The complaint states someone contacted investigators to implicate Canny, telling them Canny “is drawn to small children” and “frequents Willowstone Park.”
The uncle later picked Canny out of a photo lineup.
If convicted, Canny faces up to 25 years in prison.
