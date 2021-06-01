MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 75-year-old man who was reported missing died Monday after his car went off road in southern Minnesota.
Francis James Pivec, of Henderson, went missing last week. Relatives say he left his home to go shopping on Thursday and never returned. They say he had no history of mental health issues.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Pivec died Monday afternoon in a crash near Henderson. According to investigators, he was driving a Buick LeSabre westbound on Highway 19 when he drove off road and into a ravine.
Pivec was not wearing a seat belt, investigators say. No one else was in the car.
Pivec’s death comes just days after his 75th birthday. Relatives reported that he didn’t show up for his party on Saturday, adding that his blue LeSabre was gone from the house.