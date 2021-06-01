MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Are you ready to kick off the hot summer months?
June 1 marks the first day of meteorological summer and Minnesota is seeing above-average temperatures, a trend that will continue for the rest of the week and perhaps the rest of the summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Meteorologists measure “summer” as the months of June, July, and August because astrological summer varies in timing and dates. In the past decade, the average temperatures for those three months has increased by 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit in the Twin Cities.
Happy #MeteorologicalSummer! Because astronomical summer varies in dates and length, meteorologists define "summer" as the months of June, July, and August for apples-to-apples record keeping. Average JJA temps are up in the last decade by 0.6°F in the Twin Cities #mnwx #wiwx
The high temperature in the Twin Cities on Tuesday will be 79 degrees, which is higher than the average 75 degrees. A warming trend will follow and temperatures could hit a record high in the 90s over the weekend.
NOAA recently updated their monthly and seasonal weather outlook, predicting temperatures throughout the United States would be warmer than average for meteorological summer.
Minnesota – especially the western part of the state – is likely to see above average temperatures in June. The entire state is likely to be above average for July, August, and September, before the outlook shows a return to near-normal in October.
