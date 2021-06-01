MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey lifted his city’s one-year-old mask mandate Tuesday, and St. Paul is now soon to follow.
Mayor Frey said a major factor in the decision was that 78.6% of city residents 15 and older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“After a thorough review of public health data, Minneapolis is reaching vaccination rates above the recommended threshold for safely lifting this policy — but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over,” Frey said. “Our team at the local level will continue working with trusted community partners and neighboring jurisdictions to expand our outreach efforts in BIPOC and immigrant neighborhoods.”
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced later Tuesday that his city’s mandate will now end Wednesday.
“While we are yet to reach the benchmarks set by local public health experts, the reality of a maskless Minneapolis limits the logic and efficacy of maintaining a masking order alone,” Carter said. “We are lifting Saint Paul’s mask requirement and continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The moves comes more than two weeks after Gov. Tim Walz lifted the statewide mask mandate, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Masks are still required inside Minneapolis Public Schools until further notice, and individual businesses and organizations may still require customers to wear them. Masks are also still required inside hospitals, airports, planes, and on Metro Transit buses and light rail trains.
Mayor Frey first issued the mandate on May 21, 2020.
About 65% of Minnesotans 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
More On WCCO.com: