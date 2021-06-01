MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued an emergency rule temporarily halting the movement of all farm deer in the state. This is part of further efforts to reduce the spread of chronic wasting disease.
The new rule does except the movement of deer being transported to slaughter.
The DNR says they are issuing the rule after the discovery of chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer at a farm in Beltrami County.
“This is a serious disease that poses a growing threat to Minnesota’s wild deer, and our actions must reflect that,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The CWD detections at the Beltrami County farm, its connections to other farms in the state and the additional contamination outside of the farm, pose a risk to wild deer that requires emergency action.”
The rule goes into effect Tuesday and runs through the end of July.