MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pedestrian was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis, and a St. Paul woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Police arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. to find a man lying in the road. Further down the street there was a heavily-damaged car, which had been abandoned.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten, was taken to North Memorial Health hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the man entered the westbound lanes of West Broadway Avenue when he was struck by a Ford Taurus that was going above the speed limit. The driver and passengers of the Taurus fled on foot after the crash.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Aissata Lavonne Dore in connection to Dodge-Fjelbroten’s death.

According to the criminal complaint, Dore’s vehicle automatically called 911 after detecting the collision. The operator reported hearing two women talking outside the vehicle before the line fell silent.

Some time after that, Dore reported the car stolen, and said she had left her phone and keys in the unlocked vehicle. She then failed to show at multiple appointments with officers.

She then admitted to investigators that she had been behind the wheel at the time of the crash, and said she fled the scene.

She is in the Hennepin County Jail. She is expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday.