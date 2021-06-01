MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One more sign of the return to normalcy as more Minnesotans are getting vaccinated, getting back to work and taking tentative steps back toward socializing en masse, Surly announced it will reopen its beer hall in Minneapolis this coming weekend.
Earlier this year, Surly announced a return to business in early June.
Surly announced that their full reopening is happening in four phases, and on Saturday they’ll launch into the first phase. The beer hall and beer garden will be operating on limited hours. They will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
“We’ll start with 20 tap lines. Guests can find our core brands, year-round releases and some specialty beers like Rose, Crucial Cream Ale and a new port barrel-aged stout,” Surly reported.
The beer hall will be subject to current city and state COVID-19 protocols.
Last year, just days after Surly employees announced their intent to unionize, the brewery said its taproom complex would close indefinitely. Surly said the closing was pandemic-related and was planned weeks before the unionization announcement. A unionization vote in October failed.
