MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Loves ones will begin saying goodbye Tuesday to a 6-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet in Minneapolis.
Aniya Allen died on May 19, just days after a bullet struck her head outside her home in north Minneapolis. Authorities are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.
Visitations for Aniya are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Shiloh Temple. The child’s funeral will also be held at the north Minneapolis church on Wednesday.
Aniya is one of three children hit by stray bullets recently in Minneapolis.
Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, died Thursday after someone shot her at a birthday party. A bullet hit 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. on May 2 while he was in his parents’ car. He remains in the hospital.