MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say that a line of cattle helped end a police chase in Barron County overnight.
The county sheriff’s department say that a pursuit stretched about 13 miles between Barron and Cumberland.
The chase ended, authorities say, on a farm … where a line of cows was on hand (or on hoof) to help facilitate the end of the pursuit.
“We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area,” the county sheriff’s office reported. “That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade.”
Police say that no cattle were harmed in the incident, nor any humans.
The driver was taken into custody.
More On WCCO.com: